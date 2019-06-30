The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Joseph Anthony Mascarella Obituary
Joseph Anthony Mascarella, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Charles/Ochsner Hospital in Luling, LA, at the age of 90. He was a native of Marrero, LA and a resident of St. Rose, LA. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He retired after 27 years from Delta Airlines. Joe truly lived life to the fullest; enjoying activities like fishing, traveling, casino visits, living at the Villa Maria Retirement Community in Ocean Springs, MS and most of all spending time with family, especially grandchildren, and beloved friends. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol Villanebor Mascarella. His children; Wayne Mascarella, Sharon Mertz (Eric), Loretta Frommeyer (Weldon), and son-in-law, Donald Berger (Suzanne). His Grandchildren; Anthony "Tony" Mascarella (Kristy), Cory "Tiny" Mascarella (Diana), Jessica Clark (Duane), and Amy Hopson (Ryan Hemstad). Great-Grandchildren; Mason Mascarella, Destiny Kewley, Huntley Fraley, James and Easton Hopson. He was preceded in death by parents; Giusseppi and Angelina Mascarella. Siblings; Anthony Muscarello, Mary Sons, Lena Larousse, Tenie Barroul, Vincent Mascarella, Dominick Mascarella, and Rosalie Cambre; and daughter-in-law, Terri Matherne Mascarella. Family, friends, and others whose lives Joseph touched are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1908 Short St., Kenner, LA on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., officiated by Father Randy Roux. Visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Celebration of life to follow mass at OLPH Parish Hall. Private graveside service to take place at a later date. Please share your memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com http://www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 30 to July 3, 2019
