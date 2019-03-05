The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
Joseph Klaus
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
Joseph Arthur "Joe" Klaus


1933 - 2019
Joseph Arthur "Joe" Klaus Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Arthur Klaus, age 85, passed away peacefully in River Ridge, Louisiana, on February 26, 2019. He was an employee of ILA International Longshoremen Association. He is survived by his wife, Karen "Kitty" Schiro Klaus of 27 years and her three children, Mary Gambino (David), Elena Cutrera, and Nick Cutrera (Faith); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Nellie Klaus Stevens; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Mary Whatley Klaus and Joseph August Klaus, and by his siblings, Mary Ellen Klaus Griffin, Peter Klaus, Louis Klaus, John Klaus, Alexander Klaus, Chester Klaus, William "Billy" Klaus and Patricia Klaus Taylor. Joe served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a Mason in the Galileo-Mazzini Lodge, a Shriner and Past Monarch of the Farhad Grotto M.O.V.P.E.R. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette, on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A Mass will be held in Joe's honor at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens, with military honors. To sign and view the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2019
