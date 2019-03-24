Joseph "Bo" Batiste, Jr. was born in Vacherie, LA on March 6, 1949 and entered into eternal rest on March 20, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. Joseph was the eldest son of Joseph Batiste, Sr. and the former Elizabeth Johnson. Joseph attended Edgar P. Harney Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School. He was the consummate professional who faithfully served for over 15 years as a Painter/Craftsman with Smooth Painting and Design, and who also provided culinary offerings for Super Bowls, Essence Music Festivals, JazzFests, and many of New Orleans' premier events. Bo was a friend to many, and an avid Saints fan and Spurs fan. He is survived by former wife and mother of his children, Loretta Batiste; two daughters, Tenitra Batiste and LaTia Batiste; two grandsons, Patrick Williams and Dylan Williams; a sister-in-law, Debra Smith; first cousins Jackie Richardson, John Gantt, and Wayne Richardson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Shelley, Bruce, Kevin, and Alfred. The family sincerely thanks the staffs of West Jefferson Medical Center, Woldenberg Village, and Compassus Hospice for their care and concern. Family and friends are invited to his Celebration of Life on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 12:00pm-1:30pm at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117. Repast to follow at Celebration Hall, 1701 St. Bernard Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116. Please wear dark blue and/or your favorite hat to honor our father, grandfather, and friend.
