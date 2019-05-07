Joseph Bernard Fleuriet passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019, at the age of 93. Husband of the late Mary Catherine Terranova Fleuriet. Father of Terri Walters (Garrett) and Cat Fleuriet (Spencer Smith) and the late Jay Fleuriet. Son of the late John Milton Fleuriet and Berthe Hubert Fleuriet. Loving grandfather and great grandfather. Dear friend and companion of Isabel Morse. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was an army veteran of WWII and the successful business owner of Jacat Corporation, a ready-mix concrete company. He was an avid fisherman, loved to entertain, and was a friend to all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019, between 5:30 PM and 7:00 PM at Jacob Schoen & Son, 3827 Canal Street. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at St. Pius X Church, 6666 Spanish Fort Blvd. at 10:00 AM with visitation starting at 9:00 AM. Interment to follow in Lake Lawn Park. To view the family guestbook, please go to www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019