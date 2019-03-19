Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Joseph Butler, Sr., 95, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church, 2729 Lowerline Street, New Orleans, LA 70125. Fr. Peter Finney will be the Celebrant. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Garden of Memories Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive, Metaire, LA 70001 with military honors. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the church at 10:00 A.M. until the time of service with the Holy Rosary starting at 12:00 Noon. Joseph Butler, Sr., a United States Army World War II Veteran, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 13, 2019, at Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond, LA. He was a native of New Iberia, LA and lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA. He was born February 25, 1924 in New Iberia, LA to Henry Butler Sr. and Irene Scull Butler. He was a long-time faithful member of St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church and an active member of the Knights of Peter Claver Council No. 52. He was an employee of Higgins Shipyard of New Orleans, LA for 40-plus years. Joseph is survived by two sons, Mark Butler (Deborah) of Breaux Bridge, LA and Henry Butler, (Patricia) of Bridge City, LA; two daughters, Barbara Butler Bryant (Edward) of Hammond, LA and Debora Butler Beasley (Ronald) of Gonzales, LA; three brothers: Edward Butler, Sr.(Lucy), John Butler, Sr.(Alice) and Lee Alton Butler, Sr. all of New Iberia, LA; two sisters; Julia Butler and Melissa Butler Broussard of New Iberia, LA; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Poppee" and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, members of St. Rita of Cascia Catholic Church and friends. Joseph was preceded in death by his son, Joseph "Joe" Butler, Jr.; his daughter, Irene Theresa Butler; his parents, Henry Butler, Sr. and Irene Scull Butler; four brothers; Felton Butler, Sr., Henry Butler, Sr., Julien Butler and Paul Ponties Butler; two sisters, Lillian B. Joseph and Mercedes Butler and maternal grandparents, Mulberry and Julia Scull and paternal grandparents, Eugene Butler and Mary Pierre Butler. In lieu of forwarding florals for the service, please send to Richard Murphy Hospice House (985-340-0860) 1109 Chestnut Street, Hammond, LA 70403.

609 West Admiral Doyle Drive

New Iberia , LA 70560

