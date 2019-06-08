|
|
Joseph Charles Martin (Joe Wheeler) departed this life on May 31, 2019 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He was 79 years old. A native of Gretna, Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph Wheeler and Elnora Martin Wheeler. Two brothers Willie Martin, Lionel Willis, two sisters Dorthy Adams, and Helen Evan. Survivors include his ex. Wife Patricia Martin, Father of Lynette Martin and Dwayne Martin, Grandfather of Laquasha Mickel, Lataysha Mickel, Kendra Martin, Deiondra Martin, Dwayne Smith, Levelle Smith, and Dajonic Smith, Twelve great-grandchildren, four sisters Alberta Brooks (Herbert), Vera Mae Marshall, Moweaner Green-Millro (Abby), Viola Hensley (Robert). He will also be forever remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil Street, Gretna, LA on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. Interment: Private. Arrangements by Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019