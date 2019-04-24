Joseph Claiborne Carroll Sr. valorously and triumphantly completed his earthly journey and entered eternity with his Lord and Savior, on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He was a native of Waterproof, LA., and a resident of Avondale, LA. Dr. Carroll served in the United States Army and fought in the Korean War. He attended Southern University, LSU and the YMCA School of Business, where he earned degrees and certifications including CPA, Administration/Leadership. He earned his Doctorate of Theology from Christian Bible College where he later served as a tenured professor. Dr. Carroll retired from Jefferson Community Action Program after over 32 years of service, where he served as the First Community Center Director for the Parish of Jefferson. He was the Director for the Bridge City and Avondale/Waggaman Community Centers. He also was the owner/operator of United Business Services and Jefferson Parish Patrol. Dr. Carroll was a well known Income Tax Preparer/Bookeeper throughout Jefferson Parish and the surrounding Metro New Orleans Area. Beloved husband for 65 years of Constance W. Carroll. Father of Joseph Carroll Jr., Jacquelin Jones Soulé, Regina Allen, Constance Fobb, and Dionne Carroll Robinson. Grandfather of Tenaj, Ché, Semaj, Danielle, Nikata, Don Jr., Danté, Jasmine, Steven, Dondria, Azaria and Taraneka. Son of the late Nathaniel Carroll, Sr. and Magelene Moten Germany. Brother of Fannie McTier. Preceeded in death by 9 siblings, also survived by 27 great grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, pastors, officers, and members of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church and neighboring churches, community members of Bridge City, Avondale, and surrounding areas, employees of Jefferson Community Action Program, The Jeremiah Group, Jefferson Parish Public School System, CalAmp-LoJack, Barclay of Las Vegas, NV, and of Southern Nevada are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1419 Fourth St., Westwego, LA, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Woodrow Hayden officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: RestLawn Park Cemetery and Mausoleum-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary