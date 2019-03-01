Joseph Derwhin Craft, Jr. ("Joe"), died Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was 82. Joe grew up in Laurel, Mississippi, and was a long-time resident of New Orleans. He was a Certified Public Accountant for over 40 years, serving businesses and clients in the area. He loved artistic films and he was an amateur cinematographer. He started out running the projection in a movie theater at the age of 16. He also enjoyed literature, fine cuisine, and international travel. Preceded in death by his beloved wife and travel companion of nearly 30 years, Donnell Dodd Craft and his parents Joseph Craft of Ellisville, MS and Myra Elizabeth Mayfield Craft of Laurel, Ms. He is survived by his three daughters: Melissa Grice, Rebecca Posusta, and Kathleen Wallender. He was "Grandpa Joe" to his seven grandchildren: Connor, Ryan, Jacob, Elizabeth, Daniel, Lucas and Samuel. The family will hold a private memorial and blessing at a later date. JACOB SCHOEN & SON in charge of the arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book, please go to www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary