Joseph Dominic "Joe" Gianfala Jr.

Joe was born in Carthage, Texas and was a native of the New Orleans area. He was a retiree of the Orleans Parish School Board Engineering and Maintenance Departments. Joe attended St. Dominic School in Lakeview in New Orleans. He was a choir member, trombone player in the band, and belonged to the cub and boy scouts. Joe learned how to hunt, fish and farm on his uncle's sugar cane farm in Patterson, Louisiana. He grew up a few blocks from Lake Pontchartrain, and if he was not at home, he would be either playing sports, building clubhouses, or fishing and swimming with his brother and friends in the lake. He attended St. Louis King of France School in the sixth thru the eighth grade in the Bucktown area of Metairie. Joe excelled at baseball and football there, and was the class president of the eighth grade. He also played football and baseball at Lakeshore playground in Metairie. He graduated from East Jefferson High School and then attended the University of New Orleans. He was awarded a four year scholarship for voice from Loyola University School of Music in New Orleans and The Juilliard School in New York. Joe enjoyed many hobbies. He was a craftsman/woodworker, artist/painter, singer, songwriter/poet, and inventor. He loved to cook for his family and they always enjoyed his seafood gumbo, crawfish and shrimp etouffee, jambalaya and his backyard barbecues. Joe's true God given talent though, was that of his naturally gifted singing voice; a voice that his Loyola voice teacher stated was the best that he had ever taught. It was through his singing that he would eventually meet the love of his life, Donna, while he was in the St. Louis King of France church choir in Bucktown. When the family moved to Kenner, Joe invented numerous animated and innovative Christmas displays during the Christmas season. Joe and his family were awarded and recognized by the City of Kenner City Council, the Treasure Chest Casino and the Jefferson Parish Council for their effort for beautifying the City of Kenner during the Christmas season. He enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter Nene Jocelyn, his family and friends, and his Pembroke welsh corgi dogs Lacy, Zena and Missy (grand dog). Joe was a problem solver, and always found a way to help out his family or friends whenever he was called upon. Joe will be sadly missed. He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Dominic Gianfala, Sr. and his mother Peggy Fugate Gianfala. Joe is survived by his soulmate and wife of 38 years, Donna Gall Gianfala, his son Jonathan Joseph Gianfala (Nene Glenn Gianfala), his beloved granddaughter Nene Jocelyn Gianfala, his twin brother Daniel Paul Gianfala, two sisters Cynthia Sue Gianfala, Cathy Gianfala Carriere (Alvin Carriere), his two sister-in-laws Lorraine Gall Halverson (Eric Halverson) and Janet Gall, his aunt Julia Christensen (Neil Christensen), and numerous cousins. A memorial service in honor of Joe will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Garden of Memories Funeral Home located at 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to Noon, with a mass to follow. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Joe to the or Stand Up to Cancer. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019