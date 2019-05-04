Joseph E. Taylor, Jr. passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family. Joe was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He served in the U.S. Air Force and his father served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Joe and his lifelong friend Anthony "Chief" Ciervo made a courageous move from Philadelphia to New Orleans to obtain a once in a lifetime opportunity that awaited them; an insurance business. Over the last 40 years they built Adriatic Insurance Company into a thriving and successful commercial insurance company. Joe was a highly respected man in the industry where his firm handshake was his word of honor and his actions told the story of who he is and what he was about. He was a man who knew the value of hard work, love, and family. Joe was the epitome of a man with integrity, honesty, and generosity who formed lasting business relationships and friendships which touched many people throughout his lifetime. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. Taylor Sr. and Ethel King Taylor, and sister, Ethel Taylor Wager. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 27 years, Maria Victoria Taylor, two sons Joseph E. Taylor III (Esther), and Jonathan Taylor (Katie), three daughters, Donna Taylor, Sandra Taylor, and Alexandra Taylor, four grandchildren Daniel Taylor, Joseph E. Taylor IV, and Gia and Jett Genevay. He is also survived by countless nieces, nephews, and friends. Please join us in celebrating Joe's life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA with visitation from 12:00-2:00 and Mass beginning at 2:00 P.M. followed by interment in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. Flowers are welcome and memorial contributions may be sent to in honor of Joseph E. Taylor Jr. 4824 Lake Como Avenue Metairie, LA 70006. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 4 to May 8, 2019