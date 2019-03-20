The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Joseph Edward Wilson entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center Kenner on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 87. He was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Joseph was a retired longshoreman foreman with ILA Local 3000 for 21 years. Beloved husband of Majorie Stamps Wilson. Devoted father of Joseph E. Wilson, Jr., Ronald E. Wilson, and the late Rhonda Irene Wilson Selby. Great grandfather of the late Mariah Williams. Son of the late Charles I. Wilson and Bealuah Carter Wilson. Brother of Samuel Wilson of Chicago, IL, Evelyn Williams of Sacramento, CA, and the late Leroy Charles, Moreal, Juliean, and Lillie Josephine Wilson, also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of New Light Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at New Light Baptist Church 1435 Feliciana St. New Orleans, LA on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Pastor Gregory Davis officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery-Slidell, LA on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:30p.m. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
