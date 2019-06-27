Joseph Frank Forte, Sr., age 82, died Monday afternoon, June 24, 2019, moments after being surrounded by family at his beloved home. Born May 25, 1937 in New Orleans, Louisiana, he was the son of the late John Forte of Cefalu, Sicily and Santo Maria Bono of Contessa Entellina, Sicily. Joseph, Sr. was a faithful, loving and dedicated husband to his wife of 61 years, and his selfless love and mentoring to his four children were always on display through his actions. He was a Print Shop Manager by trade at both Accurate Letter Printing Company and Loyola University New Orleans, a career that allowed him to work closely over the decades with his oldest son, Joe, Jr. He was an avid fisherman, a passion he enjoyed over the years with his brother, Sal, his sons, Joe, Jr. and Darrin, and his son-in-law, Paul, all of whom he would frustrate by his uncanny ability to land the most and biggest fish every outing. In the end, Joseph, Sr. was a fighter and an inspiration to all who knew him. Joseph, Sr. is survived by his loving wife, Diane C. Forte, his children and their spouses, Susan Weir and Paul Weir, Johanna Glorioso, Joseph Forte, Jr. and Michelle Marcotte Forte, and Darrin Forte and Aimee Meyer Forte, his siblings, Sal Forte and Virginia Roger, his grandchildren, Amanda Weir, Michael Glorioso, Jodi Forte, Aubrey Williams, and Sophia Forte, his great grandchildren, Alayah Williams and David Williams, and his nieces and nephews, Vincent Forte, Anthony Forte, Ronald Forte, Karen Forte, and Donna Forte. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A funeral service to celebrate his life will begin at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary