Joseph "Joe Joe" Frannino passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born in Salerno, Italy on February 27, 1949. He came to the US at the age of 7 and resided in Metairie Louisiana. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosa Mari Frannino and Michele Frannino. Joe is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Darlene Riemer Frannino; loving children, Jason and Lisa Frannino; and grandchild, Pepe Frannino. A visitation will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 11 am until the graveside service at 1 pm in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019