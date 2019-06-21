Joseph G. Gorman, Sr. (also known as Sookie), a beloved father and grandfather, was called to his eternal home by his Lord on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 85. He was a native of New Orleans, LA, born on August 19, 1933, and longtime resident of Metairie, LA. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond R. Gorman and Nordina Genovese Gorman, son, Joseph G. Gorman, Jr., brother, Albert P. Gorman and sisters-in-law Juanita Gorman and Judith Abadie Conrad and brother-in-law Stanley W. Conrad. He is survived by his wife, Myrna Abadie Gorman and former wife, Joycelyn Bird Gorman; four sons, Ray (Sue) Kevin, Tim (Debbie), and Terrence Gorman. One of Joe's many blessings was his nine precious grandchildren: Abby Gorman Daunis (Daniel), Taylor, Lauren, Ben, Reese, Bradley, Rylee, Ruby, and Eli Gorman. Joe is also survived by his brother-in-law, Roger L. Abadie and sister-in-law, Patricia Barnes Abadie. He will be missed by all, and especially his special feline buddy, Sammy Joe. Joe attended Incarnate Word School (class of 1948) and graduated from Fortier High in 1952. He received a degree in Business Administration from Southeastern University in 1959. Joe proudly served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and always wore an American flag pin on his lapel. He was employed by Ford Motor Co. for 33 years as their marketing director, and upon retirement, worked for Ronny Lamarque at his "Big Store" in Kenner, LA for 26 years. Joe was the first organizer of Ford's Punt, Pass, and Kick Program for youth, which he successfully ran for 17 years. He loved sports and served as a college and high school basketball referee for 17 years, and a football referee for 4 years. In 1972 Joe joined the Krewe of Argus Carnival Organization and two years later was appointed its captain, a position he held for 18 years. Upon his retirement from Argus, Joe enjoyed spending time at his "house across the lake" with his sons and grandchildren, and enjoyed volunteering at St. Edward the Confessor Church during its annual fair. He valued his Catholic faith and attended Mass frequently. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the Mass of the Christian Burial at the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2 PM. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary