Joseph George Wolff Jr., a native of New Orleans and a current resident of Covington passed away on June 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sandra Bordelon Wolff and his parents, Joseph George Wolff Sr. and Mildred Fisher Wolff. He is survived by son Richard Wolff (Alicia), daughter Brandy Wolff Crandall (Jeremy), granddaughter Ayla Crandall, and loving companion Carolyn Hudson. Joe was an avid fisherman and enjoyed cooking for his family, watching sports, camping, and spending time with his puppy. He was a member of Collins Boulevard Baptist Church and was known as the tickle monster by his granddaughter for his fun-loving personality. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Monday, June 17, 2019, starting at 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Service in the chapel at 1:00 PM. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Spondylitis Association of America, https://www.spondylitis.org/. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 13 to June 17, 2019