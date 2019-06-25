On Monday, June 24, 2019, Joseph Giammanchere Jr. passed away at the age of 72. He was a former welder with Local 60 and a commercial fisherman. He is survived by 2 children, Michael Giammanchere and Tammy Giammanchere Robertson, (Billy), a granddaughter, Nikole Robertson, a brother, John Leo Giammanchere (Rosezan) and sister Doreen G. Smith. He is also survived by his furbabies, Remington, Rowdy and Sassy and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Joe is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Diane Giammanchere, his parents, Joseph and Louise Cullotta Giammanchere Sr. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy. 41, Pearl River, La. Visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment to follow at Hickory Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Pearl River, La.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 27, 2019