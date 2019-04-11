|
Joseph Huriah White entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 29, 2019. Husband of the late Joan Williams White. Loving father of Darius White. Father-in-law of Dr. Latechia White. Grandfather of Marcus White. Brother of Rev. John T. White (Emily Peyton White) and Catherine White Lee (Robert M. Lee Jr.) Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also pastor, officers and members of Greater King Solomon Baptist Church are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Greater King Solomon Baptist Church, 3305 Audubon Street beginning 10 am. Rev. John T. White, pastor. Dr. Chad White, officiating. Dr. Larry White, eulogist. Interment Williams Cemetery, Magnolia, MS. Professional Services Entrusted To: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019