The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Jackson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Jackson Jr. Obituary
Joseph Jackson Jr. departed this life at Lane Regional Medical Center on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 70. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Devoted father of Lisa Marie Jackson. Loving grandfather of Aurora Stewart, Iva Jackson, Ashley Langlois, and the late Melvin Joseph Terrance III. Great-grandfather of the late Imani Lee. Son of the late Joseph Jackson Sr. and Dorothy Jackson George. Brother of Michael (Amanda) Jackson, Carl (Diane) Jackson, James (Venessa) Jackson, Grayland Jackson, and Richard (Laura) Jackson, also survived by 6 grea-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Orin Grant officiating. Visitation will begin a 8:30a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: McDonoghville Cemetery-Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now