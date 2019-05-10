|
Joseph Jackson Jr. departed this life at Lane Regional Medical Center on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 70. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Devoted father of Lisa Marie Jackson. Loving grandfather of Aurora Stewart, Iva Jackson, Ashley Langlois, and the late Melvin Joseph Terrance III. Great-grandfather of the late Imani Lee. Son of the late Joseph Jackson Sr. and Dorothy Jackson George. Brother of Michael (Amanda) Jackson, Carl (Diane) Jackson, James (Venessa) Jackson, Grayland Jackson, and Richard (Laura) Jackson, also survived by 6 grea-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Orin Grant officiating. Visitation will begin a 8:30a.m. until service time at the parlor. Interment: McDonoghville Cemetery-Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 13, 2019