Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph John Burrell Jr.. View Sign

01/07/1936 – 2/27/2019. Joseph John Burrell Jr., age 83, of San Antonio, TX, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 8:37 p.m. Born in New Orleans, LA., Joseph was affectionately known as Joe or Junior to his family. Joseph is survived by his wife, Bianca Burrell; children, Simone Maria Burrell, Joseph John Burrell III, John Fitzgerald Burrell Sr., Philomene Biagas Allain and husband, Mark David Allain, Kimberly Ann Gusman and husband Jermaine Gusman, Stephanie Burrell and Nadia Burrell; brother, Herbert Peter Burrell; grandchildren, Tarrell Maurice Patterson, Turron Micheal Patterson, Ryan Kristopher Mixon, Kayla Felicia Marie Allain, Yves-Langston Monet Mays, Nia Mariah Gusman, Joshua Michael Gusman, John Fitzgerald Burrell Jr., Elijah Wood, Casey Aaron Burrell, Jeremiah Matthew Gusman; great-grandchildren, Tarrell Maurice Patterson Jr., Brawnwyn Amsale Patterson and Nile Tsehayu Patterson; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph John Burrell Sr. and Clara Adams Burrell, brothers David Herman Burrell, Malcolm George Burrell, and Warren Anthony Burrell Sr.; sister, Betty Burrell-Pearley. Joseph was employed with the United States Postal Service for 40 years. He served in the United States Army. He enjoyed playing checkers, tennis, board games with his children and fishing. He was very proud of his Checker Tournament trophies that were awarded to him. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Viewing Service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p. m. (Rosary 1:00 p.m.) at Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels, 14315 Judson Rd, San Antonio, TX. 78233. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Joseph's life. A private burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to be announced at a later date. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all to have supported us during this time of loss. 01/07/1936 – 2/27/2019. Joseph John Burrell Jr., age 83, of San Antonio, TX, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 8:37 p.m. Born in New Orleans, LA., Joseph was affectionately known as Joe or Junior to his family. Joseph is survived by his wife, Bianca Burrell; children, Simone Maria Burrell, Joseph John Burrell III, John Fitzgerald Burrell Sr., Philomene Biagas Allain and husband, Mark David Allain, Kimberly Ann Gusman and husband Jermaine Gusman, Stephanie Burrell and Nadia Burrell; brother, Herbert Peter Burrell; grandchildren, Tarrell Maurice Patterson, Turron Micheal Patterson, Ryan Kristopher Mixon, Kayla Felicia Marie Allain, Yves-Langston Monet Mays, Nia Mariah Gusman, Joshua Michael Gusman, John Fitzgerald Burrell Jr., Elijah Wood, Casey Aaron Burrell, Jeremiah Matthew Gusman; great-grandchildren, Tarrell Maurice Patterson Jr., Brawnwyn Amsale Patterson and Nile Tsehayu Patterson; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph John Burrell Sr. and Clara Adams Burrell, brothers David Herman Burrell, Malcolm George Burrell, and Warren Anthony Burrell Sr.; sister, Betty Burrell-Pearley. Joseph was employed with the United States Postal Service for 40 years. He served in the United States Army. He enjoyed playing checkers, tennis, board games with his children and fishing. He was very proud of his Checker Tournament trophies that were awarded to him. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Viewing Service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p. m. (Rosary 1:00 p.m.) at Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels, 14315 Judson Rd, San Antonio, TX. 78233. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend and celebrate Joseph's life. A private burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to be announced at a later date. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all to have supported us during this time of loss. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The New Orleans Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close