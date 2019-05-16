Joseph Louis Schneider passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1944 in New Orleans, LA to William and Caroline (Hasselbach) Schneider. Joseph is survived by his children Teresa S. Corkern (Kevin) and George J. Schneider (Jessica Mizell); his grandchildren Blake J. Schneider and Emily Anne Schneider. He is also survived by his brother Donald Schneider (Carol) and his beloved canine companion, Stella. Joseph is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Maria Lovisa Schneider, his brother William Schneider Jr., and his parents. Joseph had a love of music, and began playing the organ at the age of 13. He was the organist at St. Henry's, Mater Dolorosa, St. Jane de Chantal, and St. John the Baptist. He also worked at Maison Blanche, Beerman Precision, Akorn Pharmaceuticals, and assisted at St. Jane de Chantal. Music was his true passion, and he had the honor of playing the organ at the St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. His passion for music went beyond playing the organ; Joseph enjoyed acting as the choir director at Mater Dolorosa, St. Jane de Chantal and St. John the Baptist. Joseph was devout in his faith and loved being a part of each church community. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass at St. Jane de Chantal Catholic Church, 72040 Maple Street, Abita Springs, LA 70420 on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM with visitation at the church on Monday beginning at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Schneider may be made to Donations may be either mailed to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or can be made at http://www.diabetes.org/. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 20, 2019