Joseph "Joe Joe" Nixon III was called home by our heavenly father on June 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores Lewis Santiago; father, Joesph Nixon Jr.; brother, Glynn Francois; grandparents, Phyllis Tyler and Angelo Lewis; 2 uncles, Glen and August Lewis. He is survived by 10 sisters, Stephanie Webber (Edward) Martin, Genvera James, Cynthia (Darnell) Ellis, Yacanette (Artie) Nixon, Annette Nixon McCormick, Lena Nixon Parker, Augusta Nixon Rouzan, Sherrel Johnson, Phillis and Evelyn Santiago; 2 brothers; Billy Webber, Ernest Nixon; 1 dog, Midnite; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephew, family, and friends. A Funeral Service will be held at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation 12:00 pm Service 1:00 pm Interment will be private. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life", 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 22, 2019