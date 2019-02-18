Joseph Olan Fisher, born January 22, 1925 and passed away February 7, 2019. Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Veteran, Mentor. Joseph "Joe" Fisher, was a longtime resident of Luling, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, father Eli and mother Sadie, his brother Carroll, and his wife of 44 years Martha Caroline. He is survived by daughters Martha "Leigh" Fisher and Phylis Fisher White, and he will be missed by his grandsons, Christopher "Adam" and Andrew Stephen White and his great grandchildren, Violet, Vivian, Valerie, Vanessa and Elias. Joe was a decorated Sailor who served with distinction in two wars, World War II and the Korean War. He served faithfully for fourteen years in the United States Navy and Naval Reserves. After his military service, he graduated in engineering from Louisiana State University, and he later retired with over thirty years of faithful service to Monsanto Chemical as a Safety Engineer. Joe was an accomplished and awarded engineer. After retirement, he continued to work on various projects from waterway implementation to safety regulations for Boeing. To friends and family, he was known as an avid gardener, golfer, bowler and ballroom dancer. In his later years, he won awards for swimming in the Senior Olympics. He loved to learn and to travel, and he was always quick to share the knowledge he accumulated over a life well lived. A memorial service will be held on March 9, 2019 at 11:00am located at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Paradis. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to P.O.Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101-9929 Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary