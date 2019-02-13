Joseph Perry Lajoie, age 13 years, born January 18, 2006 in Slidell, Louisiana. Died in a car accident January 28, 2019. He is survived by his father Edmon R. H. Lajoie, brother Ryan Tyler Lajoie, Kory Jacob Lajoie, Anthony, Jason and Wiley, sister Sabrina Williams. Aunts and Uncles Katie Robertson, Michele Lajoie, Gloria Griffin, James Gomez, Jimmy Hammerstone, Cousins Jerry Michele Diedra, Michael and Blake Bankston, Patrick, Michael, and Bradford Brewer, Sarah (Meme) Robertson, Tyler Vavasseur, Wyatt Robertson and David Robertson, Jessica and Eddie, Ethan, Bryson Barlow, and Cora Lajoie. Numerous extended cousins Jonathan George, Adrean Staples, Frankie Keller, Shelby George, Stacey Jarreau, Harry Jarreau, Megan Harris, best friends Alexis Weaver, Charles Weaver, Bonnie, Bubba, JJ and Shannon Penton, Jimmy Hollands, Justin Peterson, Squirrel Johnny. Grandparents Michael Weaver "Papa". He attended Pine Grove Baptist Church in Picayune, Mississippi a student of Nicholson Elementary School. He was loved by all who new him and will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by mother Angelic "Angel" Hammerstone, grandparents Ed and Delores Lajoie, sister Angelina Lee, grandmother Maria Theresa Hammerstone and Wally Perry Barber. He was a resident of Picayune, Mississippi. Family and friends are invited to attend the services at D.T. Williams Funeral Home, 67525 Hwy 41, Pearl River, Louisiana 70452 on Saturday February 16, 2019 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm with the service starting at 4:30 pm. Inurnment to follow at Hickory Memorial Gardens Cemetery immediately following the service.