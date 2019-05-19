|
|
Joseph Polk "entered into eternal" rest on April 29, 2019 at the age of 64. Father of Jacob Burton, Ali, Michael and Noride, Dedouse and the late Joseph Foster. Brother of Nathaniel Robertson, Larry, Anthony and Kevin Thomas, Carolyn Walton (Alvin) and Delzoral C. Barnett. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Services on Tuesday May 21, 2019 for 12:00 noon at Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, 2715 Danneel St. New Orleans, La. 70113. Visitation from 11:00 a.m until 12:00 noon. Interment: Holt Cemetery. Arrangements Entrusted To Estelle J. Wilson Funeral Home, Inc., 2715 Danneel Street, New Orleans, La. 70113. Information (504) 895-4903. To sign online guest book visit www.estellejwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 19 to May 21, 2019