More Obituaries for Joseph Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Spencer" Powell

Joseph "Spencer" Powell Obituary
Joseph 'Spencer' Powell departed this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was 57 years old and a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans. Son of the late Joseph 'Joe' Bell and Merline Powell Jackson. Devoted friend of Juanita Briscoe. Loving stepfather of Aisha Briscoe. Beloved brother of Joann Riley, Joan Marie Jones, Cathy Pailet, Lenora, Nelson, Leon, Clement, Johnathan and Vernon Bell, the late Freman and Fran Robinson and Mary Bell Futch. Godson of Myrtle Toulouse and the late Alton Toulouse. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037 at 11 a.m. The visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Alex J. Bellow officiating. Interment will be private. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home. (504)208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 14, 2019
