Joseph Ronald Ward, Sr., 87, of New Orleans, LA died in his home on Saturday, April 13, 2019 with his wife, Lynn, at his side. His visitation and funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3101 Eton St, New Orleans, LA 70131. Visitation is from 9:45 am-10:45 AM and the Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Ron was born on January 23, 1932 in Jonesboro, AR, to the late Bonnie Ward Mabry and Dewey Ward (of McKenzie, TN). He is survived by his brother Norman Ward and his sister DeeDee Gilliam. He is predeceased by his brother Steve and sister Jeanne Frazier. Ron served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War. He graduated from Arkansas State University with a degree in Economics. He had a wonderful career for 35 years with Phillips Morris, Inc. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Loretta Ward, on April 6, 1962 - celebrating 57 amazing years of love and happiness. They raised 3 children, Dianna Thompson (married to Michael Thompson), Charlotte Welco (married to Jason Welco) and Ron, Jr. (married to Alycia Olano Ward). Ron and Lynn have 5 fabulous grandchildren, Harrison (22), Sydney (21), Georgia (18), Bennett (18) and Hannah (16). Ron is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ron and Lynn moved the family from Jonesboro, AR to New Orleans, LA in 1967 and fell in love with people, culture, food and life offered in The Crescent City. The Wards celebrated 50 years in December as very active members if St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Algiers. Ron lovingly served as usher for many years. Ron and Lynn served as chaperones for the youth group at the church. Ron and Lynn enjoyed gardening and are members of the Aurora Garden Club (AGC). He served as President of AGC from 2002-2003 and 2009-2010. Mothe Funeral Home is handling Mr. Ward's arrangements. To view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to Catholic Charities of New Orleans (www.ccano.org) or Bridge House of New Orleans (www.bridgehouse.org). Joseph Ronald Ward, Sr., a loving father and devoted husband, filled with integrity, hardworking, sweet, kind, loved unconditionally, fun loving, honest, gentle, loveable, faithful and so much more than words can express. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid. John 14:1