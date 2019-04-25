|
Joseph "Junior Boy" "Smoky" Thomas Jr. departed this life on Thursday April 18, 2019 at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero La. He was 80 years old and a native of Phoenix La., and a resident of Marrero La. Son of the late Joseph Thomas Sr. and Tozy Bentley Thomas. Beloved father of Bridget Thomas Williams. Grandfather of Perrilynn Smith, Wendell Mack Jr., Charles Mack and Jasmine Gusman. Brother of Joanna Thomas and the late Clarence, Earl, James, Wilfred and Arthur Thomas, Susie Mae Williams and Gertrude Turner. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Monday April 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Baptist Church located at 156 St. Joseph Lane, Phoenix La. at 11A.M. The visitation will begin at 10 A.M. Pastor Nadel Cosse' officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Funeral planning entrusted to ROBINSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9611 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse LA 70037; (504) 208-2119. For online condolences please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
