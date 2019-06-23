Retired Air Force Staff Sergeant Joseph Wilfred (Bill) Cure received his eternal calling on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Daroll Jane (Jayme) Cure. He is survived by his only son, William (Billy) J. Cure, his daughter-in-law, Monique Schulz Cure and two grandsons, Cameron Cure and Colin Cure. Son of the late Martin J. Cure, Sr. and Mary Virginia Ratelle Cure. Brother of the late Andrew Cure, Sr., Devine Cure Cobden, Evelyn Cure Lestelle, Mary Cure Hunter, Martin Cure, Jr., and Leo Cure, Sr. Bill was born on January 10, 1936, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and was a resident of St. Bernard Parish for most of his life. Through his military and private sector careers, Bill worked as a diesel mechanic and earned numerous commendations for his work. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. VIRTUE STREET, in Chalmette, on Wednesday June 26, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To sign and view the family guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 23 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary