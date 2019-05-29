The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
504-822-7162
Joseph Williams Sr.

Joseph Williams Sr. Obituary
Joseph Williams Sr. entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Son of the late Louis Williams Sr. and the late Augustine Johnson. Beloved father of Jacquet Williams, Joseph Williams Jr., Jarrel Williams Sr., Jarmel Williams and Jarzel Williams. Beloved grandfather of Dyranique Williams, Jatyra Williams, Jashione Williams, Charrel Williams, Devante' Williams, Jasmine Williams, Jarrel Williams Jr., Pharrel Williams and Sydney Williams. Beloved brother of Emile Williams Sr., and preceded in death by his sister Audrey Holmes and his brothers: Louis Williams Sr., Freddie Williams Sr., Albert Williams Sr. and James Williams. He is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives who will cherish his memory. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend services beginning at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave., New Orleans, LA. 70125. Viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019
