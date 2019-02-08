The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
Josephine 'Betty' Bronzo DiMiceli


Josephine "Betty" Bronzo DiMiceli passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved wife of Anthony L. DiMiceli. Loving mother of Lauren DiMiceli and Alicia DiMiceli. Sister of Patricia Bronzo Seipel (Steve) and Danny Bronzo. Daughter of the late Joseph and Doris Hoyt Bronzo. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. Betty was a longtime resident of Harvey, LA and most recently, lived in Carriere, MS. She graduated from Archbishop Blenk High School, Class of 1967 and graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University with her degree in Sociology. Betty later retired from Jefferson Parish Environmental Health Department as Chief Sanitarian. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOMES, 2100 Westbank Expy., Harvey, LA on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from 10am to 1:30pm. A Funeral Mass will follow in the funeral home chapel. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park. For directions or to view and sign the online guest book, please visit: www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2019
