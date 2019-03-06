Josephine "Josie" Lamandre Becker entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born in New Orleans, LA on September 15, 1939. In 1959 she met, married and is now survived by her true love of 59 years, John Nicholas Becker, Sr. Daughter of the late Lawrence Lamandre and Rosalie "Big Ma" LoCoco Lamandre. She is survived by two children, John Nicholas Becker, Jr. (Deede) and Giselle Catherine Becker, and one grandson, John Nicholas Becker, III. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Robert Douglas Becker, and her sister, Matilda L. Frederic. She retired from the finance/banking industry after 30 years. Josie was a graduate of John McDonogh and still remained in contact with her classmates throughout her life. She was also president of the local Bell Wives Association. She loved all the holidays especially Christmas and of course, Mardi Gras season. In her early years she rode with her family in Elks and later in the Krewe of Diana. She enjoyed her monthly social card game with longtime friends for over 40 years. With a caring heart and vibrant personality Josie was a very thoughtful and loving woman who adored keeping in touch with and spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all. Visitation will be held at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr. in Metairie, LA on Saturday March 9, 2019 beginning at 10 AM with a service of Christian burial in the chapel at 12 PM. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, 5190 Canal Blvd in New Orleans, LA. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary