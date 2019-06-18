Josephine Marrione Noe passed away at the age of 100. She was born and raised in New Orleans and lived in Metairie for most of her adult life. Josephine was the matriarch of the family and was always there for everyone. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vernon A. Noe, Sr. and her daughter Frances C. Noe Temonia. She was also preceded in death by her 3 sisters, 2 brothers, 2 sister-in-laws and 1 brother-in-law. She is survived by her son, Vernon A. Noe, Jr., (Carolyn); her daughter Patricia N. Indovina Walle (David); 5 grandchildren, Jeffery Temonia (Vickie), Scott Temonia (Monica), Tony Indovina (Cara), Stacie Noe Clawson (Bryan) and Stephanie Noe and 10 great-grandchildren We would sincerely like to thank all of the caring people at Our Lady of Wisdom Health Care who took such loving care of our mother. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 am with public visitation beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow the service at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. No flowers please. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Josephine's name. To view and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary