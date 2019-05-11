The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Josephine Puglise Scanio

Josephine Puglise Scanio Obituary
Josephine Puglise Scanio passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the age of 88. She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Scanio, and daughter of the late Antoinette (Lena) Randazzo Puglise and Sam Puglise Sr. Mother of Virginia Scanio Propps (Brian Sr.) and Patricia Scanio Pullen, as well as the late Gail Scanio Propps. Sister of Anthony Puglise, Sr., as well as the late Elizabeth Mary Puglise, Sam Puglise Jr., and Esther Puglise Russell. Grandmother of Bernard Propps III (Richelle), Timothy Propps, Brian "B.J." Propps Jr. (Kylie), Angela P. Ingraffia (Frank), and Shelle Pullen Buras (Floyd). She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren, Emily, Michael, Mason, Dillon, Gavin, Jacie, Carly, Korie, Brock, Lacie, Caden, Alaina, Ella, and Joslyn, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was a dedicated wife and mother who enjoyed cooking and gardening. She gave generously of herself to help those around her, especially her family. She was all about family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel of Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Cemetery in Gretna. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation. (alzfdn.org)Express condolences at www.westsideleitzeagan.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 11 to May 14, 2019
