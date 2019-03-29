|
|
Joshua Michael Grabert Sr. entered into eternal rest to be with the Lord on March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Megan Hebert Grabert. Loving father of Joshua Grabert Jr. and Jaylyn Grabert. Son of Rebecca Galliano (Kerry) and Philip LeBlanc III (Lisa). He will be deeply missed by his brother Jonathan Galliano and sisters Jenna Galliano, Jada Galliano, and Lauren Martin. Grandson of Deborah Grabert, the late Rev. Irvin Grabert, Farrell and Agnes Galliano, and Dolores and Philip LeBlanc Jr. He will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Age 34 years and a resident of Marrero, LA. Joshua deeply loved his children and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Harvest Time Fellowship Church, 3401 8th St., Harvey, LA on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 12 PM. Visitation will be held at church from 9:30 AM until 12 PM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Mothe Funeral Homes handled arrangements, to view and sign the online guestbook visit http://www.mothefunerals.com/.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2019