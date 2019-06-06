Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Ann Waguespack. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Waguespack, Joy

Joy Ann Waguespack, 43, amateur dancer, music enthusiast, self-proclaimed artist, lover of people, Cajun girl, and creative spirit went on to dance for the Lord in her biggest performance yet on June 1, 2019. Born July 21, 1975, Joy was not only the daughter of Guy and Carol Waguespack, but she was her momma's best friend and her daddy's little girl. She was the outgoing, hilarious sister of 3 brothers and 6 sisters: Bubba, David, Paul, Lou, Charmaine, Charlene, Helen, Julie and Shellie. "Joy-Joy" was the aunt to several nieces and nephews that will miss her jokes and all of the little things she would do to let them know she loved them as her own. Joy never met a stranger and touched the hearts of everyone she met, especially Brad, Joy's one true love. Joy had a passion for helping others, and her last wish was to selflessly donate her body to help others who also struggle with mental illness. To help her family honor and celebrate Joy's life, they ask that you would become an advocate and leader for mental health awareness at

