Joy Martinez Usey passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ramsey Raymond "Ray" Usey, Sr. for 58 years. Mother of Debra Usey Judice (David), Joy Usey Perez, Ramsey Raymond "Ray" Usey, Jr. (Sarka), Ralph Edward Usey, and Todd Joseph Usey (Brandi). Grandmother of Chad Judice (Misty), Katie Judice Ochello (Dominick), Ashley Perez, Dustin Perez (Megan), Jeanne, Sarah, Trey and Hannah Usey. Great-grandmother of 3 great-grandsons and 4 great-granddaughters. Daughter and step-daughter of the late Ralph and Pauline Martinez and daughter of the late Ethel Lussie. Sister-in-law of Earl Usey (late Frankie) and Gerald Usey (Linda). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Best friend for many years of Raymond and Bettie Leblanc. Special thanks to Dr. Thomas Melancon and staff for all the loving care. Age 78 years, a native of Algiers, LA and resident of Terrytown, LA. She enjoyed trips to casino, her time with family and friends, and also doing crafts. She will be deeply missed by all. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the Chapel of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning from 9 AM until 1:30 PM. In addition to flowers, please also consider a memorial donation to . To view and sign the online guestbook visit http://www.mothefunerals.com./ Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary