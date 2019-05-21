The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Joy Pajares "Zara" Lee Obituary
Joy Pajares (Zara) Lee, 91, passed away May 15, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her parent Edward A. Pajares and Ina Calico Pajares. She is survived by her brother, Edward Pajares, Jr., her children, Maria Z. Van Tilburg, and Salvador A. Zara; and her grandchild, Max W. Van Tilburg. Joy was an accomplished and avid folk dancer, travelling to study and perform in Europe and South America, as well as the United States. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering at Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 24, 2019
