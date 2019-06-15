Joy Tucker Steib, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Camelot Community Care at the age of 93. She was born on December 17, 1925, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Hollis Earl Tucker and Clara Fischer Tucker. Joy is survived by her sons, Ron Steib and wife Patti, Craig Steib and wife Reneé, Brian Steib and wife Cindy, and Marc Steib and husband Billy Simmons; daughters, Debra Schanzbach and husband Michael, and Nancy Ryan and husband Alvin; grandchildren, Lisa Burton, Sandi Majesty, Brandon Schanzbach, Brittany Schanzbach, Ashley Joiner, Jason Joiner, Chad Ryan, Russ Ryan, Kyle Ryan, Craig Steib Jr., Tara Alston, Jenny Steib, and Jacob Steib; and 18 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Godfrey B. Steib, Jr.; daughter, Wanda Steib Castell; and brothers, Earl and Hollis Tucker. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Steve Gaudin, Dr. Greg Allen, the staffs of North Oaks Medical Center and Camelot Community Care, as well as caregivers, Rosetta Weathersby and Ella Milton for their compassionate care. Family and friends will be received at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 255 North 8th Street Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 9:30 am until the Funeral Mass begins at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Ponchatoula Cemetery in Ponchatoula, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society care of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponchatoula. An online guestbook is available at www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 15 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary