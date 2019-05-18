Mrs. Joy Wells Hill, 85, of Kenner, La; passed away on Tuesday, May 13, 2019. Mrs. Hill leaves to cherish her memory her husband: Huey L. Hill of Kenner, La; Her daughter, Linda Hill of New Orleans, La; a son, Rev. Duane (Sharon) Hill of Kenner, La; seven grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mrs. Hill was also preceded in death by her parents, Lonny and Pearl Wells; one sister, Amanda Ball, two sisters-in-law; Connie Wells and Ruby Pruitt, and one brother-in-law; Bennie Woodard. Mrs. Hill was a 1952 graduate of Campbell College High School in Jackson, Ms. as well as Grambling State University 1956. She also obtained her Masters' degree from Tulane University and plus thirty from Southern University, Loyola University, and the University of New Orleans. Family, friends, employees and members of the Louisiana and Jefferson Parish Retired Teachers Association, N.O. Alumni Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Order of Eastern Star P.H.A. Family, Calvary Tabernacle CME Church, CME Fourth Episcopal District, JPSS and Kappa Alpha Psi are all invited to attend the Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11:00AM at Calvary Tabernacle CME Church, 3629 Dryades Street, NOLA, with a visitation beginning at 9:00AM. Interment will be held at Lakelawn Park Cemetery. Professional Arrangements entrusted to Majestic Mortuary Services (504)523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 22, 2019