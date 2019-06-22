|
|
Joyce Ann Hawkins-Toussaint passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 69. She is survived by husband Jerry J. Toussaint, children Sean M. Toussaint and Candace M. Toussaint, grand-puppy Stew Toussaint, and siblings: Denise Marshall, Bobby (Lorie) Hawkins, Karen (Franklin) Grant, Melanie (Donald) Thomas, Vanessa (Floyd) Naquin, and Cheryl Williams. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Viola Hawkins and William Landry; brother Erroll Hawkins and her aunt Violet Robinson. Family and friends are invited to attend the Homegoing Celebration of Life on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Chapel of Holy Comforter, 2220 Lake Shore Drive, NOLA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Father John Craft, officiating. Interment is Private. Repast following at the Church Hall. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 22 to June 26, 2019