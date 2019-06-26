The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 523-5872
Joyce Millro
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Majestic Mortuary
1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
New Orleans, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Majestic Mortuary
1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
New Orleans, LA
Joyce Ann Millro


Joyce Ann Millro entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 to join her parents in Heaven. Beloved daughter of the late Carol Millro Wilson and Andrew Millro. Step- daughter of the late Curtis Wilson. Devoted wife of the late David Collins. Loving mother of Yolanda, Tanya, and Corey Millro. Sister of Sharon, Brenda, Fatima and Shaniei Millro, Joan Williams (Kenneth) and Lolita Holly (Raymond). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are all invited to attend the Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Michelle Burt-Conerly officiating. Visitation at 12: noon. Burial will be private. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary 504-523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019
