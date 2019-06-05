Joyce Brenda Thompson entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 74. She was a native and resident of New Orleans, LA. Devoted mother of Alton, Sr. (Annabell), Tammy Thompson, and the late Joann Thompson. Daughter of the late Monroe Thompson and Gladys Cole. Granddaughter of the late James and Bertha Cole and Pastor Mansfield. Sister of Pastor Thomas (Barbara) Cole, Carolyn Oliver of Desoto, TX, Debra Celestine, and Gwendolyn (Lee) Wilson. Niece of the late Doretha Patterson. Sister in law of the late Albert Celestine, also survived by 13 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Fischer Community Baptist Church and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Fischer Community Baptist Church 1737 L. B. Landry Ave. New Orleans, LA on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor James Nelson Brown officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service 230 Monroe St. Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary