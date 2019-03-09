Joyce Brown Berthelot passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Jackie P. "Jack" Berthelot for 65 years. Mother of Jackie J. Berthelot, Kevin J. Berthelot (Gina), Chris P. Berthelot (Lisa), and Scott M. Berthelot (Jeanette). Grandmother of John Berthelot, Alex Berthelot, Kevin Berthelot, Jr. (Gwendolyn), Matthew Berthelot, Amber B. Boudreaux (Kurt), Cody Berthelot, Sandi Berthelot, Christal Berthelot, Chris Berthelot, Jr., Kaylyn Berthelot, and Emily Berthelot. Great-grandmother of Kamden, Kevin, Kolton, Kash, Kaige, Adrianna, Hannah, Breanna, Sophie, Andrew, Bailey, Caden, Eden, and Maci. Daughter of the late John M. Brown and Minnie Guidry Brown. Sister of the late John W. Brown. Sister in law of Rose Berthelot (late Raymond). Aunt of Raymond Berthelot, Jr. (Dina) and Dawn Bassett and great-aunt of Oriana Berthelot and Hannah Bassett. Cousin of the late Bishop Stanley Ott. Age 85 years and a lifelong resident of Gretna, LA. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Women's Club having enjoyed preparing the altar for St. Joseph's Feast Day each year, recipient of the Order of St. Louis Medal, and member David Crockett Steam Fire Company No. 1 Ladies Auxiliary. Relatives and Friends of the Family, also David Crocket Steam Fire Co. No. 1, Leson Chevrolet, Elected Officials and Employees of the City of Gretna, Harvey Volunteer Fire Dept., Crescent Transportation, and State of LA Jefferson Parish Voting Warehouse employees are invited to attend the Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6 PM until 10 PM. Visitation will resume at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Gretna, LA on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9 AM until 11 AM Funeral Mass time. Eulogies will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna LA. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary