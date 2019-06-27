Joyce "Tanose" Ceaser transitioned on June 23, 2019, Sister of Horace Lewis Sr., devoted friend of Howard Allen III, step children Rayon and Howard Miller whom she reared as her own. Ms. Ceaser is also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Celebration service will be held on June 29, 2019 at Mt. Bethel B.C.1442 31st. St. Kenner, LA, at noon. Viewing from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Fredericks Matthews Pastor, officiating. Internment St. John Memorial Laplace, La. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St, Garyville, La 70051. 985-535-2516
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019