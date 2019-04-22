Joyce Farac Kurtich, 70, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 24, 1948 in Port Sulphur, Louisiana, to Matthew "Mato" Farac, Sr. and Beatrice Adolph Farac. A lifelong resident of Plaquemines Parish, Joyce was a graduate of Port Sulphur High School in 1966. She was married that same year to Edward "Eddie" Kurtich at St. Patrick's Church in Port Sulphur. Joyce and Eddie owned and operated Eddie's Food Mart, Inc. and Eddie's Quality Oysters, Inc. They spent countless hours working together in their businesses and were blessed to have formed many close relationships in the community. Joyce enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially from their Croatian heritage as members of the Croatian American Society. She was also very active throughout her life at St. Patrick's Church, always helping to beautify the church and helping with the children's activities in the parish. Joyce was known for her love and talent for arts and crafts. She was a licensed florist and enjoyed painting and ceramics. Later in life, nothing gave Joyce more pleasure than spending time with her family, especially her 7 grandchildren. They will miss their "Baba" but will cherish their memories of her, especially during Christmas and Easter. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Matthew "Mato" Farac, Sr. and Beatrice Adolph Farac, and her brother, Matthew "MJ" Farac Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Edward "Eddie" Kurtich, her children Michael Kurtich, Gina Sternfels (Roland), and Michelle Baralt (Alex), her grandchildren: Alena, Roland, Viktorija, Ivan, Christian, Niko, and Luka. She had a nephew, nieces, and many cousins that will remember her generous spirit and miss her dearly. The Kurtich family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the Our Lady of Wisdom Health Care Center for their care. We would like to especially thank Maria De la Cruz and Sarah Massey for their years of service and devotion during her battle with Leukemia. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass in the chapel of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6 PM until 11 PM and resume on Wednesday morning from 8 AM until 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joyce's name to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 28698 Hwy 23, Port Sulphur, LA 70083. To view and sign the online guestbook visit http://www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary