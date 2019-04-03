Joyce Hebert Liuzza went home to meet her Heavenly Father on April 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael J. Liuzza for 42 years. Mother of Rose L. Olivier (Chad), Michael V. Liuzza, and Gina M. Liuzza. NaNa of Conrad, Cole, Christopher, and Charles "Max" Olivier. Daughter of the late John C. Hebert, Sr. and Loyce Hargis Hebert. Sister of Amanda Hebert Fourtunia, Allyson H. Lott and the late Claudia H. Tierney and John C. Hebert, Jr. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Age 69 years, a native of Algiers, and resident of Belle Chasse, LA. Joyce graduated from Behrman High School and Eve's Beauty College. She met her soulmate through their mutual love of music and they performed together as a duo across the country. She gave her unconditional devoted mother's love to her three children and her grandbabies and loved her siblings dearly. She made lasting friendships through her years with the beauty shop and as an artist created treasures for her loved ones to cherish. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Interment McDonoghville Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be held Friday morning from 11 AM until funeral time. To view and sign the online guestbook visit http://www.mothefunerals.com./ Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary