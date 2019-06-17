|
Joyce Henry passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was 86 years old. She was the loving mother of Sheila Adams Drago (Scott), Jeffrey William Adams (Gwen), Pamela Adams King (Wayne), and the late Gary Floyd Adams (Diane). Grandmother of Amanda Planchard Repath, Bryan Michael Drago, Stephanie Drago Leydecker, Dalton William Adams, Lisa King Lopez, Lori King Goll, Leni King Engle, and Wayne Phillip King, Jr. She was the sister of Claire Egan Duhy, William H. Egan, Robert Egan, and the late Blanche Egan Mills. Joyce was the wife of the late Leroy J. Henry, and the late Floyd Latimore Adams. She also leaves behind many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. A visitation will be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue Street, in Chalmette on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held in her honor at 1:00 PM. She will be laid to rest in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 20, 2019