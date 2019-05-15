The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-0880
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwood Funeral Home
5200 Canal Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70124
Joyce Imbornone Aucoin Obituary
Joyce Imbornone Aucoin, age 55, passed away on May 13, 2019. Beloved mother of Jacob Aucoin and Alexis Aucoin. Former wife of Herbert Aucoin. Sister of Charles Imbornone (Pat), Carol Vicknair (Kevin), Virginia Babin (Stanley), and Robert Imbornone (Cindy). Daughter of the late Joseph Imbornone and Joyce Dragon Imbornone. Aunt of Jennifer Gonczi (Michael), Jessica Scott (Ryan), Destinee Imbornone, Heaven Imbornone, and Gavin Imbornone. Great-aunt of Savannah Young, Kensley Imbornone and Nolan Gonczi. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. A reception at the Funeral Home will follow the Mass. On line guest book at www.greenwoodfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 21, 2019
