Joyce J. Castle entered into eternal rest Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born in New Orleans, La. to the late Samuel Johnson and Luverta Porter. She was a retired Nurse at Charity Hospital of New Orleans Louisiana for many years. She was faithful and devoted life time member of Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church where served under three great pastors Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr., Pastor Debra B. Morton and the late great Rev. Dr. Percy A. Simpson. She was a member K.I.T. Club (Keep in Touch). She was an avid reader and puzzle solver. We honored her as a queen in life and today her memories will live on and be forever cherished in our hearts. She leaves to honor her precious memories her 7 children; Edna Castle Grant, Jerry Causey of Houston, Texas, Terry Causey and Alan Castle all from New Orleans, La., Alicia Castle Harrison of Inglewood, Ca, Erica Castle Hayes of New Orleans, La., Erika Castle of Thibodaux, La. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, and a host other family members and friends. Preceded in death by her mother Levitra Porter, father Samuel Johnson; a son Samuel Castle III, a daughter- in- law Rhonda Causey and a granddaughter Terribly Causey. Relatives, friends and members of Greater St. Stephens Full Gospel Baptist Church are invited to attend Funeral Service at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. New Orleans, La. 70113 on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Elder Brandon Boutin officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Internment Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery, New Orleans, La. Professional services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary