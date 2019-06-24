The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Joyce Jean Williamson passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 76. Joyce was a loving mother, loved reading books and watching old movies. She will be missed and was loved dearly. She is survived by her children, Danny, Melanie (Philip), Robbie and Beth; her 3 brothers and 5 sisters. Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Williamson; children, Cathy, Patrick; her mother, Evelyn Cassie Appenfeller; father, George Bartels; and adoptive mother, Betty Bartels. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
